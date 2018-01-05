I am not in the habit of waiting for long, says MSP chief Narayan Rane

Former chief minister Narayan Rane, who has been waiting to be inducted in the state cabinet for more than three months, on Friday, said that he is not in the habit of waiting for long.

Rane also expressed the hope of being inducted into the cabinet very soon.

Three MLAs and one MP will soon join his newly formed outfit Maharashtra Swabhiman Party (MSP), said Rane, while addressing the media at Kudal in Sindhudurg.

Rane said that the enrolment drive for the party membership will begin from February 1 and the party’s next aim will be to win three seats of the assembly and one seat from Sindhudurg in the Lok Sabha.

Rane has also criticised the local administration led by Shiv Sena leader and minister of state for home (rural) Deepak Kesarkar, who is the guardian minister of Sindhudurg.

“Not a single assurance given in 2014 has been completed by the state administration, be it the airport, sea world project or the roads in the district. The revenue administration has totally collapsed. People are very upset with the administration for its inefficiency,” he said.

Rane, who quit Congress in September, floated MSP in October after he was assured by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership that he will be inducted in the state cabinet.