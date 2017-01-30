I fight against the ideology that killed Mahatma Gandhi: Rahul Gandhi on RSS defamation case

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi reiterated in Bhiwandi on Monday that he and his party’s fight was against the ideology that killed Mahatma Gandhi. He also criticised Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government for swapping Gandhi’s picture on the Khadi calendar with that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s.

While speaking to the media after the adjournment of his case in Bhiwandi court, Gandhi said, “My fight is against an ideology which killed Mahatma Gandhi and also the one that swapped his picture.”

Gandhi, did not address the party workers, like he did during his November visit to the court. During his last visit, which was days after the note ban announced by the Modi government, he had also stopped at bank at Santacruz in Mumbai and interacted with people standing in queues. The Congress vice-president, while quoting Mahatma Gandhi’s ideology of standing straight in favour of independence, said he was fighting against the people (the Modi government ) who want to impose an autocratic rule that suppresses the common man. He also had appealed to party leaders and workers to be ready for the fight against the government.

Rahul Gandhi has been sued by a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh worker over his comments at a rally in 2014-elections blaming RSS for Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination.

