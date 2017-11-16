I met my tenant only once, had no suspicions: Mumbai man who rented shop to heist accused

The main suspect in the Sanpada heist, Gena Bachchan Prasad has been missing since the incident came to light. As Prasad had rented a shop at Bhakti Residency building, police are now trying to find out more about him by questioning Vashi resident Sharad Kathavle, who owns the shop.

Kathavle had rented out the shop to Prasad in May, following which the suspect started a grocery store.

“I met Prasad through a real estate agent. I met him just once while finalising the agreement. He did not appear suspicious. He gave me his PAN card and Aadhaar card and we also obtained a no objection certificate from the police during the agreement talks,” Kathavle told HT.

Kathavle said Prasad would pay rent to an agent, who would then hand it over to him. “I did not rent my shop out to him out of greed. I asked the previous tenant for the same amount. I had no idea what he was doing inside the shop,” he said.

In the agreement, Prasad said he lived at Ramiakhan Patel Chawl, Rajeev Nagar, Gajidhar Badh Road, Santa Cruz (West). Police said this is a fake address.

Sources said Prasad paid Rs1 lakh as a security deposit Rs 25,000 as monthly rent.

Kathavle said he was cooperating with the police.