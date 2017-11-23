If teachers on contract can teach, they can check answer papers as well: Vinod Tawde

To reduce the burden on permanent teachers, state universities should allow teachers appointed on a clock-hour basis (CHB) to evaluate answer sheets, said education minister Vinod Tawde.

“Most of the teachers in unaided courses are appointed on contract or clock-hour basis. The universities should allow them to assess answer papers. If they can teach, they can evaluate answer sheets as well,” he said.

Interacting with the media, Tawde identified the shortage of regular teachers at colleges across Maharashtra as the primary reason for the delay in declaring results, as many temporary teachers often do not shoulder the responsibility of assessing answer sheets papers. He said given an opportunity, the temporary teachers will be willing to do evaluation work as well.

Though the University of Mumbai (MU) allows teachers with at least a year’s experience to asses answer papers, those teaching on CHB are not assigned for evaluation work.

Tawde also commented on other education-related issues such as paper leaks, assessment mess at MU, the weight of schoolbags and the burden of administrative responsibilities on teachers.

Extracurricular activities

Tawde said that the school children’s extracurricular activities outside the school need to be stopped, as they reduce the time students spend in classrooms. “The students partake in too many activities and social causes outside the school,” he said.

Student body elections

The education minister said that a committee appointed to form the statutes - or bylaws - for student council elections in the state’s universities have submitted the draft of the statutes. He said that the elections will be held from next academic year. “It doesn’t make sense to conduct elections in December or January,” he said.

MU results mess

Tawde said that introducing on-screen assessment at the eleventh hour caused the mess. When asked if putting the elections of varsity governing bodies was a mistake, as it is said to have granted unbridled power to former MU V-C Sanjay Deshmukh, he said, “What if it would have made matters worse? The V-C would, in any case, have exercised his discretionary power.”

Administrative responsibilities

The minister said that he is taking a stock of all the non-academic responsibilities on school teachers. He acknowledged that the online work assigned to teachers has increased over the years. He said that next week he will meet with the teachers’ representatives to figure out how this work can be reduced.