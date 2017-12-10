IITs witness 20-30% rise in job offers in Phase 1 of placements

The first phase of placements at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) this year is already turning out to be better than last year. A week into the first phase, which will continue til are on till December 15, most IITs have seen a 20-30% rise in jobs offered to students compared to 2016.

At IIT-Madras, close to 65% of the 1,100 students who registered for placements have already received job offers. Last year, just about 45% students had bagged job offers in the first week. Similarly, of the over 1,300 students (undergraduate and post graduate) who had registered for placements at IIT-Roorkee this year, more than 50% students have already been placed in the first week itself. The institute has received 681 offers, including 13 international offers, which is 21% higher than 562 offers received in the first week last year.

“Our strategy was to seriously cater to core companies, and this has made a big difference to the overall placements. Close to 67% undergraduate students have been placed in the first week itself, which is remarkable,” said N P Padhy, placement in-charge, IIT-Roorkee.

Numbers of international job offers have been on a rise at IITs across the country this year. At IIT-Delhi, close to 20 students were offered jobs from international companies on the first day. These offers have mainly come from companies in the US, Hong Kong, Amsterdam and Japan. “In the first three days, we received over 47 international offers and that combined with pre placement offers took the total count of international offers to 60. This was a rise by almost 20% compared to last year,” said a member from the placement team at IIT-Bombay.

IIT-B has also witnessed a 20% rise in the number of international job offers this year. “Not only has the highest salary package increased by 40% this year, even the average salary offered across the batch has been much better than 2016,” said a professor from IIT-Bombay. Microsoft offered the highest salary package of Rs1.39 crores per annum to an IIT-B student this year, followed by Uber with an annual salary package of Rs99.87 lakh.

Not all students impressed by international job offers

While the number of international job offers has considerably increased across all IITs this year, a handful of students have also rejected these offers either for better domestic job profiles or to focus on their own start-up.

“Over 20 international jobs were offered to our students on the first day itself but some have rejected these offers and opted for a more interesting job profiles in the core sectors that came from domestic companies,” said an official from IIT-Delhi.

Similarly, more number of students have opted for the Deferral Placement Programme (DPP) at IIT-Bombay this year has also increased. DPP gives students the option to take a year off and focus on their start-ups or applications for higher education institutes. “In case they fail to succeed in either of their pursuits, they have the option of coming back to placements the next year,” said an official from the placement office of IIT-B.