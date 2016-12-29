Illegal alterations made by Arjun Kapoor in his Mumbai apartment to be demolished

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a notice and is likely to take action against actor Arjun Kapoor for making alterations in his house that the civic body called illegal. Civic officials said they may demolish the alterations in the coming week.

“Yes, we have issued Kapoor a notice and will demolish the alterations before the end of this week,” said K West ward officer Parag Masurkar.

Despite repeated attempts by HT, the actor was not available for a comment.

Civic officials said the actor was sent a notice, but took no action. There was no restoration work done at his residential apartment, and this has led to the demolition action, said a civic official.

The BMC had issued a notice to Kapoor in March for carrying out illegal alterations, such as constructing a brick masonry wall, sliding window walls and placing a metal sheet on the roof of the terrace in his Juhu apartment — following complaints. A final order to demolish the illegal alterations was passed by the designated officer of that area from the K West ward office in July.

Civic officials said a showcause notice was first issued, but there was no convincing response from the actor.

However, there has been a delay of more than five months since the ruling was passed to take action . A senior civic official said, “There is no delay as the demolition procedures takes time. The police force and availability of equipment owned by various BMC departments has to be considered too.”

