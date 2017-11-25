Illegal structure falls in Mumbai’s Bhiwandi, kills three, including builder’s mother

Three people were killed and nine injured after a ground-plus-three storey building in Bhiwandi collapsed on Friday morning. One resident is still feared trapped inside the debris. The seven-year-old structure, Tahir Bijnore building in Navi Basti, Bhiwandi was illegal and constructed using sub-standard building material, said official sources.

After Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation officials asked police to registered a case against the owner, Mohammad Tahir Rafiq Ahmed, he was booked for culpable homicide, causing hurt by negligence and sections of the Monopolies and Restrictive Trade Practices Act. He is yet to be arrested. One of the victims, mother Jaibunisa Rafiq Ansari, 61, is his mother.

“We rescued nine people from the debris. The building collapsed at 8.30am. It is illegal and our anti-encroachment department had served notices to the owner several times,” said Ashok Rankhamb, civic commissioner.

The building had a single flat on each floor, while the terrace doubled up as a fourth floor with metal sheds. The ground floor had shops. Of the four families that lived in the building, Ahmed, his mother, wife and two children, were occupants of the second-floor flat.

The building collapsed on single-structured houses, destroying them completely. “Residents said a woman is trapped inside the debris. We cleared the debris at the spot where the building collapsed. We are now clearing the debris of houses on which the building collapsed to find the woman,” Rankhamb added.

Navi Basti is a congested area, which made rescue operations difficult, said officials.

“The lanes are so narrow that we cannot get the machinery inside. We still tried to get the JCBs inside, however, most of the rescue operations were carried out manually. Dogs helped us to spot two of the victims. We had to tread carefully so as not to hurt those trapped,” said Mahesh Nalawade, deputy commander of NDRF.

After rescuing one family immediately after the collapse, the rescue team pulled out two bodies at 3.00 pm. Dog squads and torches were used to identify trapped residents.

Two NDRF teams, two ambulances, two fire brigade vehicles and more than 50 labourers carried out the rescue operations.