Immersing your Ganpati idol tomorrow? Be careful, there are 320 potholes in this Mumbai suburb

More than 25,000 Ganesh idols are expected to be immersed across Thane on the last day of visarjans. If you’re one of the devotees, travel carefully, there are about 320 potholes in the city.

Though the Thane Municipal Corporation assured residents that the 1,785 potholes that had surfaced owing to the rains would be filled, only 1,465 have been attended to so far.

Despite it being a holiday, the civic chief had stationed the officials in each ward to fill potholes over the weekend as heavy rain had damaged most of the city’s roads last week. “Around 1,785 potholes had surfaced over a 3,158-sq-m plot. We had filled 1,465 potholes over a 2,613sq-m plot till Monday. We will fill the rest before immersions begin,” said a civic official, who did not wish to be identified.

Civic commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal had ordered officials to pour bitumen over pothole-ridden roads, instead of filling them with pebbles or a hot-and-cold mix. Missing manhole covers will also be replaced before visarjans begin, he said.

Police expect 107 public and 5,225 household idols to be immersed on Tuesday. The police and civic authorities have ramped at security at several ghats to maintain order.

The corporation has also taken into account high and low tides while constructing immersion ghats and artificial lakes at Kharegaon, Rewale, Railadevi, Upavan, Ambeghosale, Neelkanth Woods and an artificial well at Masunda Lake.

The traffic police have imposed certain traffic diversions on Tuesday to avoid congestion.