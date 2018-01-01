In Maharashtra, computer engineering most popular branch in 2017-18

Even as the country’s information technology (IT) industry faces a slowdown, Maharashtra saw a 7% jump in the enrolment in undergraduate computer engineering course, making it the most popular branch of engineering.

The undergraduate engineering course saw an uptick in enrolment in the academic year 2017-18, which was driven by computer, electrical and electronics and telecommunication branches. Mechanical Engineering was the only major branch to lose students.

Data from Directorate of Technical Engineering shows that this year around 86,000 students were admitted to 1.45 lakh seats available for 51 undergraduate courses (including 4,630 students admitted to 6,655 supernumerary seats created by the state for those availing its tuition fee waiver scheme or TFWS). Last year, around 84,000 students were enrolled in 1.51 lakh undergraduate engineering seats.

This year, 18,470 students chose computer engineering, which has an intake capacity of 25,776, compared to 18,106 students who chose mechanical engineering, whose intake capacity is 34,539. Last year, 17,172 students were admitted to the former course, while 18,447 got admission in the latter. These figures exclude enrolment and seats for TFWS students.

Prasanna Nambiar, principal, Don Bosco Institute of Technology, Kurla, said that even though the software sector is facing a slowdown, many students are attracted to computer science, allied branches due to the emergence of new technologies., “But, there’s a mismatch between industry requirements and students’ aspirations.”

Gopakumaran Thampi, principal, Thadomal Shahani Engineering College, said students are usually aware of the market trends before seeking admission to a course. “The knowledge of market trickles down to students through word of mouth.”