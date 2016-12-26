In Maharashtra:Thieves dig in wall, steal jewellery worth Rs9 crore

Burglars dug a three-foot long tunnel in the wall of a Mannapuram Gold Loan branch in Ulhasnagar and wiped it clean of 32kg of gold jewellery worth Rs9 crore.

The police said the burglars — yet to be identified — may have broken into the centre between Sunday and Monday, as the incident came to light when the staff came into work on Monday morning and found the jewellery missing .

The Vitthalwadi police said they are trying to find out how many were involved, but said they suspect the building’s security guard was involved, as he has been missing ever since. The police also found the CCTV camera had been disconnected.

“Our teams are working on catching the burglars as soon as possible” said Sunil Bharadwaj, DCP, Ulhasnagar region.

In a statement released to the media, the management of Manappuram Finance Ltd. confirmed the gold stolen from the branch was fully insured and that the affected customers will not face any loss. The statement said that even though the burglars tampered with the surveillance system, a fair amount of footage of the incident was captured and shared with the police. “The company has an advanced, centrally-monitored security system to ensure customers’ gold is fully protected,” the statement said,

Sakshi Jagtap,32, a customer said the firm had assured compensation within a week. “My whole family had deposited gold at this branch,” she said.

