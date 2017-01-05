In Mumbai: 18 cases lodged against retailers for dual pricing

The state’s legal metrology organisation (LMO) registered 18 cases against retail outlets at international airports, city malls and multiplexes on Wednesday, as part of a drive against dual pricing of packaged commodities.

The raids were conducted in coordination with the Mumbai Grahak Panchayat (MGP), that had run a three-day campaign to garner maximum complaints against dual pricing. This is rampant in the city, especially at malls, multiplexes and the airport, where packaged commodities like chips, bottled water, cold drinks and othre commodities of the same brand and quantity are sold at higher prices.

“Dual pricing is rampant across the city and is illegal but since many people are not aware of it, they tend to fall prey. We collected complaints under the campaign and submitted it to the concerned officials. Following this, action was initiated,” said Jyoti Modak, vice-chairman of MGP, who led a team of 12 women volunteers at different locations during the raid.

The cases were registered at retail outlets at Terminal 2 of the airport; Infinity Mall, Andheri (west); Kailash Parbat Oberai mall; Macdonald, Hub Mall and Movie Time, Cine Plex in Goregaon (east); Smash Entertainment; Flavors of China Food Court, Inorbit mall in Malad (west).

Confirming the raids, Amitabh Gupta, controller of state (LMO) said, “We have conducted some raids but the details are yet to be compiled. The offenders will be charged under the Legal Metrology Act, 2009 for dual pricing.”

Recently, the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC), the apex consumer court, passed an order saying that there cannot be two MRPs, except in accordance with the law.

The circular stated that some manufacturers and importers are selling pre-packaged commodity at (different) dual maximum retail price (MRP) in the same city, district and state.

Such different MRP is widely observed at hotels, restaurants, airports, railway stations, multiplexes, malls and other public outlets, which is a violation of the Legal Metrology (packaged commodities) Rules, 2011 and the Legal Metrology Act, 2009.

To register the complained about dual MRP or over charging

The complainant can call 022-22886666 or E-mail: dclmms_complaints@yahoo.com; dyclmmumbai@yahoo.in and dyclmkonkan@yahoo.in

What is dual charging? Two different MRP is printed on the same quality and quantity of product by same manufacturer. This is normally observed on the packaged snacks, bottled water and soft drinks sold at multiplexes, restaurants in malls or airport.

This is also offence and errant manufacturer or retailer can be booked under legal metrology act and penalized up to Rs15000 to the retailers and up to Rs50,000 to the manufacturer.

READ MORE

Fliers can now complain about overcharging and dual pricing

Mumbai airports asked to stop vendors from overcharging flyers