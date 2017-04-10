In Mumbai: 22­-year-old man kills teen girlfriend for rejecting his proposal

A 22-year-old man allegedly murdered his teenage girlfriend at Kalina, Santacruz (East) on Sunday after she refused his marriage proposal.

According to Vakola police, the victim, Sufiya Shaikh, 17, and the arrested accused Ambadas More, 22, lived in the same area. More, who works as a labourer, has been booked for murder, the police said.

The incident took place on Saturday around 8.15pm on a secluded road near the University of Mumbai.

The police said Shaikh had rejected More’s proposal recently. The two had then met on a secluded road near Mumbai University.

The police said around 8.15pm, the two were in the middle of an argument over Shaikh’s mobile phone, when More, in a fit of rage, slashed her neck with a knife he had on him. He tried to run away but passersby caught him and handed him over to traffic police. Shaikh was declared dead at VN Desai Hospital, the police said.

Mumbai police spokesperson, DCP Ashok Dudhe said, “Primary information is that they had been together for the past 10 months, but the girl refused to marry him.”

