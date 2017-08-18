In Mumbai: 3 kids escape unhurt as tree falls on school van in Thane

An autorickshaw driver sustained injuries after a tree fell on his vehicle at Naupada, Thane, on Friday afternoon. Moreover, three children escaped unhurt after the other half of the tree fell on a school van. The incident lead to an hour-long traffic jam at Bhakti Mandir Road, opposite Rainbow School.

Pravin Gaikar, 48, a resident of Hari Niwas, sustained minor head injuries in the accident. Though he was administered first aid at a nearby clinic, he was taken to Thane civil hospital. Gaikar and was discharged after a check-up.

“While Gaikar sustained minor injuries, his auto and the school bus got damaged. It took us an hour to clear the traffic, as we had to cut the tree. Gaikar was taken to the Thane civil hospital and was discharged after a few check-ups,” said an officer from Thane commissionerate.