In Mumbai: 50% parking discount on holidays near tourist destinations

You will get a 50% discount on parking charges near tourist locations on Sundays and other holidays under the new pay and park policy.

To regulate haphazard parking and provide hassle-free movement to pedestrians, the state government had approved the policy ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

The move has led to a 300% increase in parking charges across the city depending on the zones an area falls under. The city has been divided into three zones depending on the traffic movement and type of the area (commercial or residential). For instance, in category A, which sees high traffic density, you’ll have to pay Rs60 an hour opposed to Rs20 earlier.

Under the pay-and-park policy, residents can apply for permits to park on roads.

The BMC will give such yearly permits and allot slots to buildings and housing societies with no parking space. Depending upon the zone, a residents will have to pay monthly charges, anything between Rs 600 and Rs 1800.

All the residential Parking spots will be marked with yellow paint and will be allotted after an no-objection certifiacte from the traffic police.

READ

Pay-and-park policy in Mumbai: BMC gets applications for only 60 cars

Soon, pay to use 330 parking lots in Mumbai