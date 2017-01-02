More than 50,000 cops on the city’s streets and a yearlong awareness campaigns against drink driving brought down the number of traffic rule violations on New Year’s eve.

The traffic police, along with officers from the Mumbai Police, patrolled the streets with its entire force, enforced bandobasts and nakabandis,and managed to catch 3,356 motorists for several traffic offences, including 565 for driving in an inebriated condition.

The number of motorists caught for drink driving showed a downward trend this year, as compared to previous years. According to the traffic police, they had caught 705 motorists on the night of December 31 in 2015, while in 2014, 620 were caught. In 2013, 840 were caught. A senior traffic police officer said that this was because of the massive awareness that they had created against drink driving using various means, such as the Mumbai Police Twitter handle that has over a million followers.

According to the data collected from the Mumbai Police on Saturday, a total of 3,356 motorists were caught for different traffic offences and a fine worth Rs3.87 lakh had been imposed. Drink driving topped the list of offences with 565 motorists being fined. This was followed no parking with 692 motorists being fined; 207 motorists were caught for rising without a helmet. Another 13 were caught for rash driving. Several were fined for other traffic violations such as lane cutting, signal jumping, and others.

In cases of drink driving, about 125 motorists were caught in the western suburbs. It also resulted in a fatal accident this year, in which a drunk rider was the victim. A total of 65 motorists were stopped in the eastern suburbs, 102 from Central Mumbai and 42 from South Mumbai.

The traffic police took the local police’s help and put up over 100 nakabandis across the city from 9pm to 5am to stop motorists and check them for alcohol with breath anaylsers.

