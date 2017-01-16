In Mumbai: BEST officials investigate cause for the fire

Almost 24 hours have passed after a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus caught fire, but the administration is yet to find out what led to the gas leakage that caused the mishap.

On Sunday, a bus following route number 396 (between Mulund and Andheri) had caught fire near Chakala Church around 1.50pm. There were pasengers in the vehicle who were asked to vacate the bus by the driver after he heard a loud noise from the engine, according to reports.

The incident could have jeopardised passenger safety. In fact, it has raised concerns over the safety of about 30lakh passengers who travel by the buses daily. The deteriorating condition of the vehicles is becoming a regular complaint by the passengers.

According to the BEST officials, prima facie the fire occured because of a gas leak but the administration is still investigating the defective spare part. “The bus got so charred that it was difficult to find the affected spare part. Our officials are still investigating and the reason for fire will be finalised by evening,” confirmed a senior BEST official, who did not wish to be named.

READ MORE

Fewer buses lead to longer commuter queues: BEST panel members