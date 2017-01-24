In Mumbai: CBI takes over three more cases against Chhota Rajan

More than a year after gangster Chhota Rajan was deported to India, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over three more cases registered against him in Mumbai on the state government’s request.

Rajan was arrested from Bali and deported to India in October 2015. He is an accused in 70 cases in Maharashtra and other states, as police records say. The Maharashtra government has handed over all cases to the CBI.

In the first of the latest cases that the central agency has taken over, is one where Chhota Rajan gang members Rohit, John, Ashok and others, at the behest of the gangster, made several telephone calls to Radheshyam Sukhai Gupta who resided in Khar (east) and extorted Rs25lakh, threatening him with dire consequences if he failed to pay up. The incident took place =between March 2, 1999 and April 8, 1999.

A case was registered at Nirmal Nagar and one Jitendra Shah, also known as Jitu, was arrested. Later, provisions of Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) were invoked against absconding accused identified as Sibu Paul, Jayesh Tripathi, Shriram Sawant and Chhota Rajan.

The second case was registered at Tilak Nagar police station on October 7, 1998 for murder, where one Bala Kotiyan was shot dead by two people. Kotiyan was sitting with his friend at Navgrah Hotel in Tilak Nagar area when two people entered with revolvers and fired at him. His friend suffered injuries in the attack. The attack allegedly was carried out at the behest of Chhota Rajan.

Investigations had led to the arrest of Vijay Harichandar Potdar, also known as Potya, and subsequently a charge sheet was filed at Vikhroli court. In a supplementary charge sheet, Chhota Rajan was named as an absconding accused.

The third case, registered at Navgarh police station on November 16, 2004, was after Chhota Rajan gang members entered the office of Mahesh Thakkar in Mulund (east) and assaulted him and his servant Vikas More and demanded money at gun point. Mumbai police then arrested Sharad Khandekar, Laxman Dandawate, Thanaji Mane and Adimulan Raman, and a charge sheet was filed against them. But in 2005 all the accused were acquitted in the case.

