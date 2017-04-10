In Mumbai: Cops seize fake notes worth ₹3.40 lakh from 36-year-old man

The Goregaon police detained a 36-year-old man and seized Rs3.40 lakh in fake Rs2,000 and Rs500 notes from him during a nakabandi on Saturday afternoon.

The traffic police and local police conducting the nakabandi stopped the man, who was heading to Jogeshwari in an autorickshaw, when they spotted the cash on the seat.

Investigations revealed that the man works in a light van used in film shoots. “The fake notes were integral to the plot of a short film that was being shot in Kanjurmarg,” said a police officer. After filming ended, the crew disposed of the notes in a dustbin. But, the accused picked them up. The police are questioning his motive for doing so.

“We are interrogating the accused to find out why he picked up the notes and what he intended to do with them. The currency should have been destroyed after the shoot ended,” said a police officer.

“We seized 88 Rs2,000 notes and 332 Rs500 notes. We will also interrogate the people working on the set of the shoot,” said a police officer investigating the case.

