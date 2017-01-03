In Mumbai: Friends mourn ‘bright’ designer who died in Istanbul

Khushi Shah, 27, a fashion designer from Vadodara who was killed in the terror attack in Istanbul, had flown to Turkey on a business assignment, said a relative.

“She had left two days back. New Year coincided with her trip, so she must have decided to go and celebrate at a local club,” said Nishant Ramani, her family friend who was shocked to hear about the death.

Shah was one of the two Indians killed in the attack in Istanbul, where a gunman attacked a New Year’s Eve party at a nightclub, killing 39 people.

She had moved to Mumbai in 2011 to pursue a career in fashion designing and in a period of three years, started her own boutique at Juhu Tara road.

Her friends, who are mourning her loss, said that Shah had visited her parents in Vadodara a week back. “We are all so proud of her achievements. She had designed clothes for Subhash Ghai’s films and actresses like Shilpa Shetty,” she said.

Her cousin condemned the attacks in a Facebook post . “My little sister Khushi was one of the unfortunate victims in the terrorist attack in Istanbul. While there is nothing that can offer our family any solace at the moment, we pray for justice and stand united with everyone mourning the loss of their loved ones,” the post read.

Shah’s brother Akshay and a cousin have reached Istanbul to bring her body back to the country. .

Meanwhile, on Monday afternoon, the staff of Rizvi College of Arts, Science and Commerce observed two minutes of silence in the memory of Abis Rizvi, secretary of the Rizvi Sports Club, who was the other Indian casualty in the attack.

The college dismissed the afternoon shift earlier than schedule and plans to declare a holiday on Wednesday, when Rizvi’s body is expected to be buried in a graveyard at Mazgaon. A condolence meet is expected on the day of burial.

