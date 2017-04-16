In Mumbai: From June, your building may have one ID for all civic services

According to civic officials, a total of 23 lakh properties in Mumbai could be covered under a unique identification number (UID) by June.

Once you have an UID for your building, you can visit a citizen facilitation centre and know about the status of all civic services, said a source. You may not have to run from pillar to post the next time you want to find out why the water supply to your house has been cut or for information on property-tax bills or shop and establishment licence payments.

Each building has several reference numbers such as property-tax registration number, connect-code number and a licence number, among others. All these will be unified under one number, something similar to an Aadhaar card number, but this time around for your building.

Once civic officials feed the number into their system, the information will be available on a click online thus saving you the numerous trips to different civic offices across the city.

The project which began in June last year started giving a special number to each building. The pilot project began in K-West (Andheri West, Juhu, Versova). All the civic services provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to a building will be linked to a unique identification number (UID). “Starting from June last year, all the building proposals that came, be it repair or query about a water bill, all were given a UID. The number is fed into a software and it can be accessed from any citizen facilitation centre (CFCs),” said Sanjay Mukherjee, additional municipal commissioner, projects.

The BMC will also put up a board highlighting the UID outside each building. According to a source, the unique ID for each building will also help BMC assess the lack of services in the wards in the city. The civic body will be able to assess if basic services like water supply, community toilets aren’t yet available for the citizens and assist in framing development proposals according to each ward.