In Mumbai: IRF’s Dongri office gets ban notice

The Mumbai police served a notice that bans IRF, to the legal representative of the organisation on Monday. The notice was issued by the unlawful activities (preventive) tribunal of the Delhi high court.

“This notice was served at Tandel street, Dongri, to legal counsel, SHA Jamati - who has acknowledged that the notice had been served,” said spokesperson for Mumbai police, Ashok Dudhe.

Earlier on November 18, the city police had served to televangelist Zakir Naik’s Islamic Research Foundation (IRF), the Centre’s notice that banned the outfit under provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). The notice was also put up outside the IRF’s Dongri office.

The notification had said that Naik justified suicide bombers, made subversive and derogatory speeches that promoted enmity in the society and gave birth to divisive ideologies against India. It also records statements of some of the arrested terrorists, who claimed that they were inspired by Naik’s speeches. The notice mentioned five criminal cases registered against Naik — one in Kurla (2013), Nagpada, Vengurla, Sawantwadi (both 2012) and Kerala — which is also the basis for the ban.

READ MORE

Goa Muslim children fest says no to copying Zakir Naik in fancy dress contest