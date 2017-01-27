In Mumbai: National level swimmer commits suicide at Parel home

A 23-year-old national level swimmer committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence on Thursday.

A case of accidental death has been registered with the NM Josh Marg police station and officers are trying to ascertain the reason for the death.

The swimmer, Tanuka Dharal, stayed in a room at Poonawala chawl in Parel. The incident came to light on Thursday afternoon around 12.30pm, when one of her friends went to pay her a visit.

The police said that one of the swimmer’s friend had been trying to contact her for a while, but as she didn’t answer calls, she was worried and sent someone to her place to check on her. After this, the incident was brought to light and the police were informed.

Senior police inspector Ahmad Pathan from NM Joshi Marg police station said, “We have recovered her body and no suicide note was left behind. We still do not know the reason for her to have taken such a step. We are probing the matter.”

The victim hails from West Bengal and was working as a clerk with the Indian Railways.

“The victim’s family stays in Kolkata and the she lived here alone. This is making it all the more difficult to ascertain the reason for her death,” added an officer.

