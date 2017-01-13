In Mumbai: Sunburn fest moved from Mahalaxmi racecourse to BKC

After Bengaluru, the Sunburn festival also ran into trouble in Mumbai on Thursday. The international music festival was shifted from the Mahalakshmi race-course to the Bandra-Kurla Complex after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that the organisers did not have permission to use the race course.

In a press release, the civic body stated that the organisers of the show, Percept Live, did not seek BMC’s permissions before selling tickets for the show. BMC also issued an announcement to citizens to not purchase any tickets for the show.

The show has now been shifted to Reliance Jio Gardens in Bandra-Kurla Complex, organisers confirmed.

According to the Sunburn website, international DJ David Guetta was to perform at the race-course in Worli on Friday. Civic officials said that Percent Live did not seek the requisite permission for show. They further alleged that the organisers did not pay Rs10 lakhs — for the show at the race course in November 2016.

Vishwas Shankarwar, assistant municipal commissioner, estates department, BMC, said, “We asked the Byculla police station not to give them permission to use the race course. We have also published a notice in newspapers that the event at race course is illegal as they did not seek BMC’s permission.”

On Thursday, Guetta’s concert in Bengaluru was cancelled because of a “law and order” situation, following the alleged mass molestation on New Years’ eve.

Guetta, 49, is on a four-city tour that was expected to begin in Bengaluru and then move to Mumbai, Hyderabad and New Delhi.

Late on Thursday, the Sunburn festival posted on its Facebook page, “Alert - SunburnArena with David Guetta in Mumbai will be held at Reliance Jio Garden on 13 January. Existing tickets will be valid.” The organisers, however, did not release an official statement on the permits.

The 225-acre Mahalakshmi race-course at Worli has been mirred in controversy since 2013. The 100-year lease for the race-course with the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) expired in 2013. Shiv Sena does not want to renew the lease as it wants to build a theme park at the race-course. Recently, it also rejected a proposal allowing lease renewal of 236 properties in the city because the list included the race-course.

Vivek Jain, RWITC chairman said, “The venue has been shifted because BMC and traffic police is not giving us the requisite permissions.”

A representative from Percept Live said, “We have permissions Bandra-Kurla Complex, from respective authorities.”

