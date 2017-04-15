In Mumbai: Supreme Court refuses relief to two cops in bribery case

The Supreme Court refused relief to two former crime branch officers who were booked for allegedly demanding money from a builder in the city in 2007.

The court said that it was primarily a case of civil dispute, which was given a criminal angle after the names of the two officers — Anil Mahabole and Rajendra Nikam — cropped up.

One of the builders, Vinod Avlani, allegedly struck a deal with Krishnamilan Shukla of Buildtech Engineers Limited over an SRA project . It did not work out and Avlani decided to back out and asked for the money that he had invested in it. Avlani later alleged Shukla of trying to extort the money from him.

Instead of registering a case against Shukla, the two officers purportedly demanded Rs10 lakh from Shukla to settle the case. Shukla approached the ACB.

The case was much discussed because of the alleged involvement of gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s sister late Haseena Parkar as an intermediary.

Shukla moved the Bombay high court for a CBI inquiry in 2007. The court, in its order of August 14, 2009, directed the ACB to probe the alleged role of the two policemen in the extortion complaint.

While disposing of the petition, the high court had directed the ACB to name the officers as accused in the case and file a report against them. The state government, along with the police officers, had challenged the order of the court, which came to be rejected by the apex court last week.

