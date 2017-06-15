In Mumbai: Thane RTO checks 6,000 autos, impounds 260 in 2 days

Cracking the whip against errant auto drivers, in the wake of molestation of a 23-year-old old dietician by an auto driver and a co-passenger, the Thane regional Transport Office (RTO) seized 260 vehicles in the past two days.

An RTO official said, “We formed five special squads and each comprised three motorcycle-borne inspectors. We checked more than 6,000 autos across Thane and penalised 336 violaters under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. About 260 autos were impounded for various violations.”

The autos have been parked at Saket ground and Murphy RTO office ground.

The official added, “The drivers were found flouting norms such as driving without a batch, uniform, missing documents, expired or cancelled permits and ferrying more than three passengers, among others. The drive will continue till the time auto drivers are disciplined. We have registered court cases against owners who have given their autos without proper permits or documents.”

He said police complaints will be filed against drivers or owners operating autos with expired or cancelled permits. Moreover, the RTO had made it mandatory for auto drivers to paste a coloured photocopy of their permits on the windscreen. The rule was imposed under the Motor Vehicles Act,1998. Violaters would be fined Rs500 and their permits would be suspended for the next five days. The traffic police have asked the RTO to ensure that the rule is implemented strictly in the future as well.

Madhukar Pandey, joint commissioner of police (Traffic), said, “We had a meeting with the RTO authorities and asked them to ensure that auto drivers display their permits and paste a copy of their details behind the driver’s seat so that passengers can spot them easily. We will give 10 days to drivers to fall in line after which action will be initiated against the violaters.”

Thrown out of moving auto

A 23 year old dietician, who works at a private firm in Mumbai, took a share auto from Teen Hath Naka around 9.45pm on June 7. As soon as the auto crossed Pokhran Road, her copassenger molested her. When the woman screamed for help, the auto driver took a service road along Ghodbunder Road. When the woman tried to raise an alarm, the copassenger pushed her out of the moving auto. Both the accused were caught on Wednesday. An inspection of the auto revealed that the driver had not displayed the copy of the permit or other details inside the vehicle.

Previous incidents

December 25, 2014: Smita Ingle, 37, a software engineer from Kalyan (West), tried to fend off a theft after a biker tried to snatch her bag from a moving auto. However, Ingle fell off the auto and sustained two fractures

On March 1, 2015: Two women travelling to Bhiwandi from Thane station jumped out of a moving auto after its driver made obscene gestures at them by looking in the mirror. None of the women sustained grievous injuries

July 29, 2014: Techie Swapnali Lad, 25, jumped out of the auto she was travelling in after its driver changed the route midway. She suffered serious brain injuries and slipped into coma. She has no memory of the incident .

Register complaints

RTO Helpline no: 1800225335