In Mumbai:Thane to get 10,000 buildings after implementing cluster development scheme

The cluster development scheme will pave way for new 10,000 buildings in Thane , states an estimate by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). Thane has 3,693 dangerous buildings in which 3.7 lakh people live.

In the first meeting held by the municipal commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal on the implementation of cluster development in the city, after the Bombay high court lifted stay on cluster development in Thane last week, the corporation has decided to form a separate cell for the scheme’s implementation. The new cell will be at par with the Basic Service for the poor (BSUP) cell. Also, a survey will be undertaken to shortlist areas where the scheme can be implemented at the earliest.

Although the TMC has submitted an impact assessment report for cluster development, chalking out a new developmental plan (DP) for the city before the implementation of the scheme has now become mandatory.

The state has agreed to issue a notification immediately so that the civic body can start the implementation of the scheme. The first meeting to discuss the implementation was held on Wednesday evening between the civic officials, reputable architects, developers and elected representatives in the city.

A civic official said, “A survey of the clusters, biometric survey of the residents and an appointment of a consultant will be our priority. As per our primary estimation, with floor space index (FSI) of 4 permissible under the scheme, we can construct 10,000 buildings under this scheme. A separate cell will be formed to implementation the scheme.”

The corporation had first drafted the DP for Thane in the 90s. But with the growing urbanisation, the infrastructure as per that DP has become insufficient to support the city’s burgeoning population.

The officer added, “If we want to implement the cluster development in the city, we will first have to draft a new DP and get it approved. Later, the corporation will have to make an amendment in the Development Control rule. This would again require state’s approval. The boundaries of the clusters will be decided after the approved of DC rule.”

The increased FSI will benefit the stalled redevelopment of areas like Shivai Nagar, Lokmanya Nagar, Wagale, Kopri, Uthalsar, Rabodi, Kalwa and Kharegaon. The planning of clusters will involve providing facilities like open space, road, ventilation, parking, solid waste management and sewage treatment for every cluster.

“As per the TMC’s survey, more than 14 lakh sqm is occupied by illegal constructions. Most of this area includes government land. The redevelopment policy for the people encroaching on the government land is still unclear. SO while implementing the cluster development scheme, a policy should be in place for rehabilitation of such people in the scheme.”