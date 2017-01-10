In Mumbai: Three friends stoned ‘flamboyant’ youth to death in November

After nearly two months, the local crime branch in Thane finally solved the murder of a Bandra boy, who was stoned to death by three friends.

The accused spiked the victim’s drink and murdered him at Ghodbunder, in Kashimira in November. Hindustan Times had reported the story on November 2.

The victim, Shivshankar, also known as Nikunj Shivprasad Chaurasia , 23, was a resident of Girgaum and had gone missing from his paan stall in Bandra. His father registered a missing complaint on November 27.

The three accused — Kamlesh Sahni, Rupesh Sah and Mantu Patel — were friends with Nikunj. “Nikunj was flamboyant and would display his wealth to impress his friends, who got jealous as they were jobless,” said Praful Wagh, assistant police inspector at the crime branch. “The trio hatched a plan to rob and then murder him.”

On the night of November 22, the accused took Nikunj to a bar in Bandra. After a few drinks, they purchased a few bottles of rum from a wine shop. The four went to Bandra bandstand where the victim was offered the drink that the accused had spiked.

“Rupesh spiked the drink with sedatives that he had got from his native village in Bihar,” said Wagh.

After Nikunj went unconscious, the trio hired a cab and took him to a desolate spot in Kashimira, where they first robbed him and then smashed him with a boulder. “The accused have confessed that they hit Nikunj with the boulder at least eight times until his face was disfigured. They removed his clothes and fled from the spot,” said Wagh.

“After the missing complaint was filed, we looked for Nikunj and found his body in Kashimira. We started a probe and luckily got CCTV footage from the paan shop, where the accused could be seen accompanying Nikunj. We detained Kamlesh from his Nalasopara home first and he told us about the other accused,” said Wagh.

Rupesh worked part-time as a security guard in a nearby building and would come to the paan shop after duty to chat with Nikunj. That is how they became friends,” said the officer. “After the murder, Rupesh and Mantu escaped to Bihar and we picked them up from there.”

The victim was cremated on November 26, which also happens to be his birthday. “The accused were produced in court and remanded in police custody,” said Wagh.

