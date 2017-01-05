In Mumbai: Tribal boy hangs himself in government hostel

A 16-year-old tribal boy hung himself from a window in a Wada government ashramshala on Monday.

The boy was to go to school from the hostel along with other students. He did a U-turn and returned to the room to kill himself. No suicide note has been found and a case of accidental death has been registered. The body has been sent for a post-mortem.

The victim’s father alleged that other students at the hostel had ragged his son that led him to end his life.

Rupesh Shivram Wadu, 16, was a Class 10 student at a Padmashri Annasaheb Jadhav Bharatiya Samaj Unnati Mandal ashramshala, a government-run institute in Ambiste. His father stays in Khadki village in Vikramgadh. The hostel accommodates around 30 students.

On Monday, Rupesh, along with was about to go to school with his friends. On the way, he told them that he had to get back as he had forgotten something. He got back to his room and hanged himself.

When Rupesh did not come to class, his friends went back to check and found his body hanging from a window. The boy had used a bedsheet to hang himself. Wada police were informed.

“We reached the spot and sent the body for post mortem. No suicide note has been found,” said R Naik, an officer at Wada police station.

The father of the victim suspects foul play and said his son may have been ragged by seniors and this could have led to his death. “My son would never commit suicide,” he said.

