In pics | From colourful bags to grumpy faces: Mumbai schools reopen after summer break

After a long summer break, most schools across Mumbai reopened on Thursday morning. Students were seen going to schools in new uniforms with colourful bags and water bottles, with pictures of their favorite superheroes and cartoon characters printed on them. Many kids who were just beginning school were seen crying, with their parents trying their best to cheer them up.

Students smile and wave as they ride in the school bus for their first day after the summer break. (Praful Gangurde)

A woman consoles a crying boy at Sane Guruji High School. (Kunal Patil)

This little girl is clearly not excited to go back to school. (Pratik Chorge)

The brand new uniform was not enough to keep him from crying on the first day at Sane Guruji English Medium High School in Dadar. (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)