1993 Bombay bombings: Here are the 7 accused
Jun 16, 2017
On March 12, 1993, a series of 12 blasts rocked Mumbai, killing 257 people and injuring 713 others. A designated court of Terrorist And Disruptive Activities (Prevention) (TADA) Act will pronounce its verdict against the seven accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts today. Watch
Here are the seven accused:
1. ABU SALEM
Abu Salem has been charged with supplying arms, ammunition and hand grenades for the blasts. (Hindustan Times)
2. MUSTAFA DOSSA
He has been charged with arranging landing of arms, ammunition and explosives at Dighi in Raigad district and participating in the blast conspiracy. (HT FILE PHOTO)
3. KARIMULLAH SHAIKH
Shaikh has been charged with smuggling arms into the country through the Shekhadi coast of Raigad district. (HT FILE)
4. MOHAMMAD TAHIR MERCHANT alias TAHIR TAKLYA
He has been charged with making arrangements to send other convicts to Pakistan for training (HT FILE)
5. ABDUL QAYYUM
He has been charged with accompanying Abu Salem to Sanjay Dutt’s house to deliver arms and ammunition. (HT FILE)
6. FIROZ KHAN: Has been charged with arranging transportation and distribution of arms, ammunition and explosives
7. RIYAZ SIDDIQUI: Has been charged with transporting explosives in a van, which were later used in the blasts.