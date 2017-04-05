India’s leading bariatric surgeon vindicated by Maharashtra panel’s judgement

In a matter that was being debated for more than four years, India’s leading bariatric surgeon, Dr Ramen Goel, heaved a sigh of relief after his stand was vindicated by the state consumer commission in a judgement on March 17.

In 2013, relatives of a patient, Puranchand, had filed a complaint against five well-known Mumbai doctors and hospitals (Nova Hospital, Dr.Ramen Goel, Bhatia Hospital, Dr Purvi Chhabalani and Dr Pankaj Dhawan) for damages alleging complications and negligence resulting in his death almost four months after discharge from the hospital.

The bench of justice AP Bhangale and DR Shirasao, judicial member of the state consumer disputes redressal commission, Maharashtra dismissed the complaint, thereby ending years of speculation and irreversible damage to reputation suffered by the accused.

“I am happy that the truth has prevailed,” said Dr Ramen Goel.

The judges accepted that the deceased had pre-existing health issues for which he was treated before and after surgery by a Nova physician and required transfer to other hospital for continuous medical therapy. No surgical complication was detected by experts in other hospitals too. Judges accepted the position that he was diagnosed and treated for tuberculosis and his discharge after cure confirms his recovery. Concluding that the complainant failed to prove deficiency in service either to patient or to him, the case was dismissed.

“Bariatric surgery has helped thousands in India lose weight and improve on pre-existing health issues like diabetes, BP, breathing difficulties, among others. It has gained acceptance based on patient’s trust, support of our team and infrastructure provided by hospitals,” said Dr Goel, who is currently director of Center of Excellence in Bariatric and Metabolic Surgery at Wockhardt Hospitals.

