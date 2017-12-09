Indians explore new destinations to celebrate Christmas, New Year

As Christmas and New Year weekend are around the corner, travel portals observed that people are exploring new destinations. According to the portals, apart from popular destinations preferred during the year-end, domestic destinations peaking interest include Puducherry, Sikkim, Nagaland and Rann of Kutch. Those exploring international options are focusing on Russia, Vietnam, Croatia, Scandinavia, South Korea and Jordan.

Neelu Singh, CEO & director, Ezeego1, said, “Families eager to witness white Christmas are travelling to European countries such as France, Germany and Switzerland. Indian travellers are not just visiting destinations, but are ensuring that they are a part of New Year celebrations that take place across the world – New Year’s at Times Square, visiting casinos in Las Vegas, getting a glimpse of dazzling fireworks at Eiffel Tower or a taste of Israel’s nightlife and food markets. People are also travelling to Rann Utsav to enjoy the festivities of Kutch.”

According to Yatra.com, 30 days advance booking for Mumbai-Delhi flights was Rs2,538 last year. But this year, it is Rs4,272. While Dehi-Mumbai fare went up from Rs3,015 to Rs6,056. “Rise in airfares can be attributed to the high passenger load for holiday season and short gap between the two long weekends on Christmas and New Year’s Eve As we move closer to the travel date, it is anticipated that the last-minute airfares will increase,” said Sharat Dhall, COO(B2C).

Mohit Gupta, COO Online of MakeMyTrip, said in terms of destinations the portal has seen a clear preference towards Goa, Udaipur, Jaisalmer and Manali among top domestic destinations, while Thailand, Singapore and Dubai are the top international destinations followed by Malaysia and London for this holiday season.

Highlighting the craze of cruises among people, Cox & Kings said that Christmas and new year trends have seen demand of cruises among luxury travellers since the past few years. The portal said that many travellers are taking a combination of cruise and land package so that they can enjoy the best of both. Karan Anand, Head, Relationships in the portal said, “Adventure enthusiasts are planning to bid adieu to the year 2017 by getting even more adventurous.”