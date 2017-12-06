Injured in landmine blast in Chattisgarh, CRPF jawan from Maharashtra loses legs

A 29-year-old Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan from Jawhar in Palghar district, Ramdas Bhau Bhogade, who was seriously injured in a landmine blast in Maoist-affected Chattisgarh on November 29, has lost both his legs after doctors had to amputate them.

Bhogade was among the 24 jawans who were patrolling the Maoist-affected area when he accidentally stepped on the landmine.

Bhogade was part of the team that was patrolling the dangerous Padoli jungles in Sukma district in Chattisgarh in an operation to nail Naxalites hiding in the foliage. The 23 other jawans escaped unhurt.

Aradhya Pandit, member of the Shramjivi Sanghatana, visited Bhogade’s family and provided them with groceries and other daily necessities.

Ramdas’ father, Bhau, is a farmer who tills their paddy field, while his mother Laxmi helps him. Ramdas’ wife looks after the household chores and takes care of their two children.

“As per our information, the CRPF will be providing artificial limbs , which would be fitted on his body. He will then be rehabilitated at an Army institute for disabled soldiers,”said Pandit.