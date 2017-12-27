Innovation, not start-ups, should be priority: Subramanian Swamy at Mumbai college fest

Even as the central government continues its Startup India campaign, senior BJP leader and member of parliament Subramanian Swamy said that startups shouldn’t be a priority for the government anymore.

Speaking at Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI), Matunga, on Tuesday, Swamy said that instead of startups, the government should focus on innovation in various sectors, in order to achieve a higher growth rate. “We did enough for startups. What we need now is to encourage our students to go to the best schools and produce the best results,” he said.

Calling India’s per acre yield the lowest, Swamy said that innovative techniques must be employed to increase the productivity of Indian agriculture sector. “We can organise agriculture in a better way. We must move away from urban development projects to developing agriculture,” he added.

To mitigate the water shortage in various parts of the country, Swamy suggested connecting various rivers and installing desalination plants in coastal areas. He cited the example of middle eastern countries such as Israel and Saudi Arabia in overcoming water shortage, despite arid conditions.

“We need to make a water grid. It will instantly increase the production by 25%,” he said.

Pointing out that India has one of the highest proportion of youngsters, Swamy India’s vast population is not “the problem”. Instead, he suggested that the government needs to empower people and give them a “new mindset”.