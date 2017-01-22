Inspired by crime show, man kidnaps 10-year-old, demands ₹10K

A 32-year-old factory worker kidnapped a 10-year-old boy from Antop Hill and demanded Rs10,000 ransom from his family.

According to the police, the accused Dilip Kumar resorted to kidnapping when he faced significant losses due to demonetisation. An officer from Antop Hill police station said, “Kumar has been working as an artist with a cloth factory in Wadala for the past five years. His salary was Rs8,000 a month but he was getting only Rs 3,000 as his employer was facing heavy losses. He then decided to kidnap a child and demand a ransom.”

Kumar knew the 10-year-old boy as he used to see him go to school regularly and assumed that the child was from a well-to-do family and could pay a hefty ransom. He then began to plan how he could kidnap the child, said a source from the police.

“There was a television at the cloth factory as the labourers would work and live there. There, Kumar watched the show Crime Patrol regularly and hatched his kidnapping plan with inputs from the show,” said an official. “He kept an eye on the boy for two more days before kidnapping him on January 19,” the official added.

On Thursday, around 3pm when the boy was playing near his house after returning from school, Kumar struck a conversation with him and lured the child away on the pretext of giving him chocolates. From there they went to the nearby chowpatty where around 4.30pm Kumar called up the boy’s father and asked him to get Rs10,000 as ransom to Dahanu station, claimed police sources. Meanwhile, unable to find the child, his mother approached the police and registered a case.

“After registering the complaint, six teams were formed to trace the minor,” said deputy commissioner of police N Ambika (zone 4).

During the investigation, one of the police teams learnt that a labourer hasn’t reported for work for the last two days claiming that he was going to his home town.

“Following which, we tried to get the labourer’s details and started tracing him through his friends and call data records. On the same day, the boy’s father went to Dahanu station with the ransom while hidden police teams kept an eye out for the boy and the accused,” said Ambika.

He added that at one point the accused was in front of them, but as the boy was not present with Kumar, they did not nab him as their prime motive was to rescue the child.

“We later spotted both the accused and the boy at the other platform on Dahanu station and that’s where we arrested him and rescued the child,” said Ambika.

Reacting to her son’s rescue, the mother said, “I am extremely thankful that the Mumbai police rescued my boy. I was so scared that the kidnapper would kill him.”

Also read: 13-yr-old dubs parents ‘kidnappers’ to go to Mumbai