Is NCP MLA Jaydutt Kshirsagar joining BJP?

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’ visit to NCP MLA Jaydutt Kshirsagar’s home in Beed district has set tongues wagging.

Speculations are rife that the former minister, who is said to be unhappy with the party leadership for being sidelined in local politics, may join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). However, Kshirsagar has denied any such plans and said media is blowing up a courtesy call out of proportion.

Kshirsagar is a two-term MLA from Beed Assembly constituency and was public works department (public undertakings) minister in the erstwhile Congress-NCP government.

On Friday, CM Fadnavis, who was on the visit of Beed district, visited Kshirsagar’s home, along with two senior ministers Pankaja Munde and Girish Mahajan.

Kshirsagar is allegedly unhappy with NCP for promoting his arch-rival Dhananjay Munde, who is also from the same district. Munde, nephew of senior BJP Gopinath Munde, had joined NCP few years back and has been appointed as leader of opposition in the legislative council. His relations with the party leadership strained further after his nephew Sandeep was appointed to head the district in his place. Sandeep was given the right to handle decisions related to candidates in district council elections held earlier this year.

Kshirsagar has however said it was just a courtesy call, “The CM came to my home for tea as I had invited him. It was just a courtesy call. Being an MLA from the district, I invited him and he graciously accepted. I don’t understand the speculation.”

Another party leader from Beed, former minister and ex MLA Suresh Dhas, who had been suspended from party for six years for indulging in anti-party activities, is also said to be on the verge of joining the saffron party.