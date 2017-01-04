 Istanbul terror attack: Abis Rizvi’s body brought to Mumbai, funeral at Mazgaon | mumbai news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 04, 2017-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Istanbul terror attack: Abis Rizvi’s body brought to Mumbai, funeral at Mazgaon

mumbai Updated: Jan 04, 2017 11:08 IST
HT correspondent
HT correspondent
Highlight Story

Relatives and friends offer their condolences to Abis Rizavi’s father, Akhtar Rizvi, upon his arrival at the T2. (Prashant Waydande )

Body of city developer Abis Rizvi, 49, who was killed in the Istanbul nightclub attack on New Year’s eve, was brought to the city on Wednesday morning by his father and former MP Dr Akhtar Hasan Rizvi. According to family sources, the funeral will take place on Wednesday afternoon at a kabristan in Mazgaon.

Abis Rizvi was the CEO of Rizvi Builders and was among the two Indians killed when a gunman, reportedly dressed up as Santa Claus, opened fire in a nightclub at Istanbul killing at least 39 people. Rizvi was vacationing in Turkey and was at the nightclub with friends on the New Year’s eve. He is survived by his wife and son.

tags

more from mumbai

Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<