Istanbul terror attack: Abis Rizvi’s body brought to Mumbai, funeral at Mazgaon

Body of city developer Abis Rizvi, 49, who was killed in the Istanbul nightclub attack on New Year’s eve, was brought to the city on Wednesday morning by his father and former MP Dr Akhtar Hasan Rizvi. According to family sources, the funeral will take place on Wednesday afternoon at a kabristan in Mazgaon.

Abis Rizvi was the CEO of Rizvi Builders and was among the two Indians killed when a gunman, reportedly dressed up as Santa Claus, opened fire in a nightclub at Istanbul killing at least 39 people. Rizvi was vacationing in Turkey and was at the nightclub with friends on the New Year’s eve. He is survived by his wife and son.