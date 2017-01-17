It is still not late to consider alternative, MNS tells Mumbai voters

Countering Shiv Sena’s ‘Did you know?’ campaign, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Tuesday unveiled its election catchline ‘It is still not late’ to position itself as an alternative to the ruling party.

The advertising blitz focusses on the failure of the Sena-BJP government in the state and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), said MNS corpoartor Sandeep Deshpande.

“Our campaign highlights how the ruling partners have been unable to provide decent civic facilities to Mumbaiites. We appeal to citizens to vote them out and give us a chance,” said Deshpande.

Launching the campaign with interaction on Facebook with the electorate, MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday asked his workers to expose the Sena-BJP at every forum— from rallies to door-to-door campaigning to social media. The MNS, which saw a phenomenal success in the 2012 civic polls with 28 corporators elected to the BMC, is facing its biggest challenge, perpetuated with frequent defections and low morale of its workers.

The party reached its lowest ebb when it faced a rout in the 2014 parliamentary and assembly polls. While Thackeray has dismissed the turncoats as opportunists, experts have blamed him for not capitalising on the success during the 2009 and 2012 elections.

