‘It was Charu, who kept us going’

Two days after she passed away, the father of animator Charu Khandal said that for the five years that she was at home, coping with a serious spinal injury, never did she sit idle.

“For most of the time, she would be bedridden but instead of wasting that time, Charu used to take online classes through skype and teach NRI children Hindi for free,” said Ashok Khandal, father of Charu.

Life suddenly took a downward spiral for Khandal who was the lead animator for the film Ra.One, produced by Shah Rukh Khan. On the same evening when the film won the national award for best special effects in March 2012, the autorickshaw in which Charu was returning home from a party was hit by a car, resulting in grievous injuries for her.

The injuries ultimately resulted in Khandal becoming a quadriplegic and coming back to her hometown Jaipur in 2014.

“These five years were extremely tough for us but the only thing that kept us going was the never-give-up spirit and positive attitude of Charu. Till the time she was hospitalized for the last time, she hoped that one day she would be able to walk again,” said Ashok Khandal.

Khandla passed away on Tuesday after suffering multiple infections.

“Ever since her death, I have been constantly getting messages from all her students in other countries such as UK and USA whom she used to teach Hindi. She was the driving force for all of us,” said Ashok Khandal.

The 33-year-old would also avidly follow all the medical innovations on the internet to find any possible cure of her condition and would also notify the doctors about them, said her family members.

The father of Khandal also thanked Shah Rukh Khan for consistently giving moral support to the family.

“The actor gave us every type of moral support which could be possible and we thank him for that,” said Ashok Khandal.

