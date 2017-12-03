JEE-Main 2018: CBSE to allow diabetic students to carry fruits, water inside exam halls

Amid series of rules and regulations asking students to not carry anything, except identity card, while appearing for competitive exams, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to allow students with diabetes to carry fruits and water.

As per the guidelines issued by the examination authority, those appearing for the JEE-Main in April 2018 will only be allowed to carry their admit and an identity cards while entering the examination hall. However, those suffering from diabetes will be allowed to carry sugar tablets or fruits such as banana, apple or orange and a transparent bottle of water.

“Candidates are not allowed to carry packed foods such as chocolate, candy or sandwich inside the examination hall,” states the circular issued recently by the examination authority.

The move has been well-received by students and experts, who have time and again complained about the “overtly strict dress code” rules introduced by various examination authorities over the years.

Last month, Indian Institute of Management-Lucknow (IIM-L), convenor of the Common Admission Test (CAT), informed students that footwear will not be allowed inside the examination hall this year. Several students took to various social media platforms to express their displeasure. “How does the authority expect students in north India to sit for an exam without any footwear for three hours?” questioned one of the aspirants.

Last year, the JEE committee had introduced a strict dress code for JEE-Advanced, where students were not allowed to wear full sleeve shirts and kurtas, brooches and footwear with heels and shoes inside exam centres. It was done avoid instances of malpractices.

“It’s not just about the three hours it takes to give the exam. Students are supposed to enter the exam centre at least three hours before it begins, to finish registration and security process. This means we will remain hungry for six hours, which is uncalled for,” said another candidate.

Like every year, candidates will not be allowed to carry any textual material, calculators, log tables, electronic watches, bits of papers, mobile phone, pager or any other device, except admit card and identity proof inside the examination halls.

“Imagine sitting for three hours for an exam without having even a cube of sugar if you feel queasy. It’s an assumption that all exam centres will be equipped with the best of facilities to cater to all students,” said Aneesh Tripathi, a professor who trains students to appear for JEE every year.

Did you know?

Dress code restrictions and strict vigilance were introduced by the CBSE after the All India Pre-Medical Test (AIPMT) paper leak in 2015. The Supreme Court finally scrapped the original test and ordered the Central Board of Secondary Education to conduct a retest. An investigation report on this matter had highlighted how students across centres were caught with Bluetooth devices that were sewn inside clothes of students in centres at Haryana, Rajasthan and Jharkhand, among others.