JEE online: Aspirants find maths long, physics tricky

Around 87,000 engineering aspirants took the online Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains across the country on Saturday. Aspirants found the paper to be mostly familiar, despite a lengthy mathematics section and some tricky physics questions.

The test — which holds the key to engineering institutes across the country including Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs) — was conducted at 330 centres across 113 cities. Last week, around 10 lakh students had attempted the pen and paper version of JEE Mains, while an additional 96,000 were to take the test online on Sunday.

Vibhor Upadhyaya, who took the test on Sunday, said that he was able to attempt all the questions despite the length of the paper. “The paper was not different from previous years’ tests. Maths section was time consuming, but I was able to complete it,” he said.

The aspirants said that the physics section was relatively tough. “Physics was very difficult. I couldn’t solve the 10 questions,” said Siddhanth Mathur, an aspirant.

The students were able to sail effortlessly through the chemistry section, which is considered to be the easiest and the least time-consuming part of JEE.

The jury, however, stands divided on which of the two modes of the paper — offline and online — was tougher. “The mathematics section in the offline paper was lengthier, but otherwise, both versions of the paper were at par with each other,” said Saujanya Meenakshi, an aspirant.

Some, however, found the online paper to be more difficult. “There were more tricky questions in online physics section, making it lengthier of the two,” said Mathur.

