Jiah Khan death: Unable to get call records of Sooraj’s friends, says CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Juhu police, which is investigating the alleged suicide case of actor Jiah Khan, on Friday submitted articles it has collected as probable evidence before the special woman’s court. The CBI, however, said it has been unable to get the call data records sought by Khan’s mother Rabia.

As ordered, the CBI officer on Friday appeared before the court and explained why he missed the previous hearing.

The officer said he could not appear before the court as the dates were proponed on the request of Rabia’s lawyer on the undertaking they would convey the change of date to the investigating agency.

The officer said they were not informed about the same. The court later accepted the contention and also questioned the lawyers.

Jiah was found hanging in her room on June 3, 2013. A week later, the Juhu police arrested actor Sooraj Pancholi for abetment of suicide. Last week, Khan’s mother Rabia, who claims her daughter was murdered, had moved an application asking for the dupatta that was allegedly used by the actress to commit suicide. Rabia has also asked the court for copies of call data records of Sooraj’s friends and associates, who are witnesses in the case, along with CCTV footage from the hotel where Sooraj claimed to have gone on the date of the incident.

The CBI on Friday replied to her plea and submitted the CCTV footage, but said they were unable to get the call records. The CBI said the records was not collected by Juhu police who initially investigated the case and the central agency was handed over the probe a year and half from the incident.The agency alleged that owing to the delay, the agency could not get the record.

Meanwhile, the dupatta and other six articles worn by Jiah at the time of the incident were on Friday submitted by the Juhu police who had initially sent it for forensic examination. The central agency submitted 32 other articles they collected during the probe before the court.

Also read

Jiah Khan case: New report suggests suicide was staged, Sooraj Pancholi reacts

Jiah Khan death: Bombay HC stays trial against Sooraj Pancholi