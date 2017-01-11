Justice in 48 hours: Pune man sentenced to 2 years for molesting girl

In what sources say is one of the fastest judgments ever pronounced, a person was sentenced to two years of rigorous imprisonment on Wednesday for molesting and stalking a girl within 48 hours of the case reaching court.

According to Chakan police, a girl had complained on January 1 about an unidentified person stalking her by sending text messages on her mobile phones. Based on the statement given by the complainant, police arrested Atul Ganesh Patil on January 8.

A day after the arrest, police submitted a charge sheet along with witnesses and evidence against Patil at Judicial Magistrate First Class at Khed. The court heard the case and sentenced Patil to two years rigorous imprisonment after hearing the prosecution and defence.

According to police inspector Santosh Girigosavi, the convict was working as a security guard at a private company from where he obtained the mobile phone number of the complainant and started sending her text messages. According to Girigosavi, the court cross-examined five witnesses in the case.

