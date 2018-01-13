Kamala Mill fire: BMC seals nine Mumbai eateries, razes illegal extensions of 52

As part of its ongoing fire safety drive, the Mumbai civic body sealed nine pubs and eateries in Lower Parel, Worli, Bandra (West) and south Mumbai for violating norms. As part of the drive, which includes commercial establishments being scrutinised for fire safety measures along with health and building violations, officials also demolished illegal structures and extensions of 52 more eateries.

According to data obtained from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), some of the restaurants that faced action on Friday include La-zeez, Zaffran, Wanton House and Social in Bandra (West) and Glocal Junction in Worli. Two sweet shops were also sealed in south Mumbai. Since December 30, the BMC has shut at least 55 eateries for violating norms.

“La-zeez has been shut for violating all of its licence conditions. It was serving hookah illegally. Social, in Khar, was using its basement space illegally. Wanton House had turned its garage into a kitchen,” said assistant civic commissioner Sharad Ughade.

A representative of Wanton House said the restaurant will be operational as only the garage has been sealed. La-zeez manager Kiran Shinde confirmed that the restaurant had been shut.

However, Joe D’souza, manager at Social, and Anish Nair, marketing head at Zaffran, denied violating any norms and said the eateries will be operating as usual.

“We have shut our Worli branch for a couple of days, owing to a problem with the generator. But, we have not violated any norms,” said Glocal Junction’s staffer Sayli Patil.

The BMC inspected almost 400 eateries for illegalities, after which it demolished illegal structures in 52, the most of which were in Byculla. Civic officials said they confiscated 197 illegal cylinders.