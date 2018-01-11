Kamala Mills fire: All 1 Above pub owners arrested after days on the run

All three owners of Mumbai pub ‘1 Above’ have been arrested in connection with the December 29 Kamala Mills fire that claimed 14 lives, police said.

Kripesh Sanghvi and his brother Jigar Sanghvi -- on the run since the fire broke out -- were arrested from a hotel in Bandra late on Wednesday. The third partner, Abhijeet Mankar, was arrested early on Thursday morning, confirmed Mumbai police spokesperson, Deepak Devraj. The police had earlier arrested Vishal Kariya, a hotelier, for allegedly giving shelter to the Sanghvi brothers and Mankar -- owners of the ‘1 Above’ pub.

The three have been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other offences under the Indian Penal Code. They will be presented before the Bhoiwada court on Thursday.

The police tracked the mobile numbers the owners were using after Karia provided information to the police during questioning.

A fire broke out in Mojo’s Bistro and spread to the adjoining 1Above, also injuring 55 others.

While a co-owner of Moso Bistro, Yug Pathak is in jail, his partner Yug Tuli is still on the run.

The police have recorded the statements of at least 70 witnesses and staff members of both the restaurants, including the owner of Kamala Mills. “We are now investigating how the two restaurants managed to get the NOC from BMC for renovation,” said the officer.