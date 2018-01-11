Kamala Mills Fire: 1Above owners stayed at Juhu hotelier’s flat for 2 days before fleeing Mumbai

The NM Joshi Marg police have said the main accused in the Kamala Mills fire case stayed at the Juhu residence of 42-year-old hotelier Vishal Karia for two days .

The police recovered a CCTV recording of Karia’s building that shows the owners of 1Above restaurant — Kripesh Sanghvi, Jigar Sanghvi and Abhijit Mankar — enter the building, hours after the fire broke out. Karia, who was arrested on Tuesday, had promised the accused that he will ‘do the setting’ and get them out of the case. He was remanded in police custody till January 17. He was charged under section 216 of the IPC for shielding the accused.

This was added to the previous FIR accusing the owners of 1Above and Mojo’s Bistro for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The police said that Karia has confirmed that the accused had stayed at his house. “Karia said that the moment the accused saw that the FIR named only them and not the Mojo’s Bistro owners, they left without disclosing their location,” said an officer. Karia was found in possession of Mankar’s Audi. He was handed over the car keys by Kripesh Sanghvi, hours after the incident.

The police recovered a CCTV footage showing the entry and exit of the accused from Karia’s residence on January 3 in the Audi.

“We suspect that the accused left Karia’s house on January 3,” said a police officer.

Karia’s lawyer argued the charges against him cannot be ad ded to the same FIR.