Kamala Mills fire: Crime branch launches probe to trace missing accused

The Mumbai crime branch has launched a parallel probe to trace the missing owners of pubs 1Above and Mojo Bistro in the Kamala Mills fire case, in which 14 people were killed on December 29.

The ones still to be arrested in the case include owners of 1Above Kripesh and Jigar Sanghvi and their partner Abhijit Mankar; and owner of Mojo Bistro Yug Tulli. Tulli’s name was recently added, after the BMC’s fire brigade report pointed the fire started at Mojo.

So far, the probe is being carried out by the local police station. The crime branch usually gets involved in important cases and helps local police trace the accused, as it is a specialized branch with a good track record in detecting cases.

The NM Joshi Marg police station have filed a case under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), section 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), along with section 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

Sources said so far police teams have gone to several places and are also relying on technical surveillance to nab the suspects. Police teams have searched for the suspects in Pune, Gujarat, Mumbai.

The police have also declared a reward of Rs1 on those giving information on the Sanghvi brothers and Mankar.

Sources said the trio has switched off their phones and are lying low, however the police were confident of nabbing them anytime soon, based on tip-off and informer networks. A look out circular (LOC) has already been issued against the accused to ensure they do not escape from the country.

So far, the police have arrested two managers of 1Above Kevin Bava, 35, and Lisbon Lopez, 34, and Mojo Bistro owner Yug Pathak, son of former IPS officer.