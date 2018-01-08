Kamala Mills fire in Mumbai: Co-owner of Mojo Bistro remanded in police custody till January 12

The co-owner of Mojo Bistro Yug Pathak was remanded in police custody till January 12 in connection with the Kamala Mills fire in which 14 people were killed on December 29.

He was arrested on Saturday after a preliminary report by the fire department revealed that the blaze started from Mojo Bistro, not its neighbouring 1Above. Pathak and his partner Yug Tulli, who is on the run, were booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The fire department did not specify the reason behind the fire, officials said it started because of flying embers from a hookah at Mojo Bistro.

Pathak, who is son of former IPS officer KK Pathak, was produced before the Bhoiwada Court on Sunday by the NM Joshi Marg police.

He was arrested hours after the NM Joshi Marg police added his name to the existing FIR against 1Above owners Kripesh Sanghvi, Jigar Sanghvi and their partner Abhijit Mankar, who are absconding.

Requesting for custody, the NM Joshi Marg police said, “Pathak is the owner of Mojo Bistro, a prime accused, and his custody is required. We need to interrogate him to get information about the absconding accused. It’s a serious case in which 14 people have died and we need the maximum days of police custody.”

The defence lawyer, however, claimed that Pathak was not present on the day of accident and the Bistro staff escorted the 35 customers to safe place. No injuries were reported from Mojo Bistro. “Pathak has co-operated in the investigation and recorded his statement twice. He was available for investigation whenever needed,” said the defence lawyer.

The lawyer further said he had submitted all necessary documents to help in the investigation. “He is being made an accused based on a preliminary fire brigade report. Pathak doesn’t know anything about the absconding accused,” he said.

The officers from N M Joshi Marg police said they needed custody as other accused were yet to be arrested.

In their remand copy, the police have maintained that the 1Above owners were more responsible for the accident as the 14 victims were trapped there owing to fare safety violations.

The police have so far arrested two managers of 1Above and three relatives of its absconding owners. They on Friday announced a reward of Rs1 lakh for those who share information on the three owners.