Kamala Mills fire: Is Maharashtra being pressured into not making arrests, asks Uddhav Thackeray

The Shiv Sena has targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the police’s failure to nab the three accused in connection with the Kamala Mills fire that killed 14 people last week. Party chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said the home department must answer for the delay.

Thackeray raised doubts over the ability of the “police machinery” to nab the accused and said there was a need to check whether the government was under “political pressure” to not the arrest the accused.

The NM Joshi Marg police booked the owner-partners of ‘1Above’ — Kripesh M Sanghavi, Jigar Sanghavi and Abhijeet Mankar.

“While pointing fingers at the BMC, it should also be noted that many days have passed since the Kamala Mills fire, but no arrests have been made so far. The accused are not terrorists that a reward should be announced in exchange for information about them,” Thackeray said.

The home department is headed by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Sena — the junior partner in the state government — has been demanding that there be a full-time minister to head the crucial portfolio.

Thackeray’s statement came after civic chief Ajoy Mehta’s statement that he was under political pressure to not take action against restaurants violating fire safety norms. On Saturday, Thackeray asked Mehta “not to succumb to any pressure” and to continue the drive against illegal constructions.

The Opposition targeted Mehta over his statements, saying he should reveal the names of those pressuring him. “The BMC commissioner should not make such vague statements; he should disclose the name of the person who asked him to drag out the probe,” said Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Sandeep Deshpande said Mehta should undergo a “narco test” to get to the bottom of the issue.