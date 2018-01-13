Kamala Mills fire: Mojo’s Bistro owner in Mumbai police custody till January 17

Co-owner of Mojo’s Bistro, Yug Pathak, who was arrested by the NM Joshi Marg police last Saturday, was remanded in police custody till January 17.

Pathak, the son of IPS officer KK Pathak was presented before the Bhoiwada court on Friday. Police said he was arrested after a report by the fire department revealed that the blaze, in which 14 people were killed and 55 injured, had started in Mojo’s Bistro and then spread to adjacent restaurant 1Above.

Police officers said they had asked for Pathak’s custody to be extended as his business partner Yug Tuli was still absconding. They said they wanted to question Pathak once Tuli is arrested.

Police officers said they also need Pathak while questioning the owners of 1Above, who were arrested on Thursday.

“We want to conduct a joint questioning of the owners of 1Above and Mojo’s Bistro as both parties have been blaming each other for the fire,” said a officer from the NM Joshi Marg police station.

On the basis of the fire brigade’s report, the police had booked the owners of Mojo's Bistro pub for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.